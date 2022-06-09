Samsung’s latest Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV models are up to $1,000 off

We have fantastic news for those interested in purchasing a new smart TV for their homes, as Amazon is currently letting you score more than $1,000 savings on some of Samsung’s best smart TVs. First up, we have the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV that is now available for as low as $4,800 after receiving a $200 discount on its 65-inch model.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV comes with a beautiful Infinity Screen with a near-invisible bezel and the attachable Slim One Connect that will help you to keep any cables out of sight. In addition, its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology will help deliver a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. And its Neural Quantum 8K Processor uses twenty neural networks to offer Samsung’s most immersive picture, along with Atmos sound and exquisite 8K upscaling to see your favorite content in the best way possible.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Indeed, the 65-inch model seems pretty exciting, but you will score the best savings with the 75-inch variant that is now receiving a 16 percent discount, meaning that you can take one home for $5,449. In other words, you will be able to keep $1,050 in your pocket. And the largest option comes with an 85-inch display that sells for $7,500 after a $998 discount representing 12 percent savings.

Neo QLED 8K The Neo QLED 8K Smart TV series is one of Samsung’s best options for those looking to get a beautiful image with a billion colors, ultra-fine precision for intense contrast, near-invisible bezels, and the experience of AI-powered 8K thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV that is now available for $1,398 after receiving a $100 discount on its 55-inch model. Or get $200 savings with the 75-inch model that goes for 2,598. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider Samsung’s Class QLED Q60B Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV that sells for $1,997 after picking up a $300 discount on its 85-inch model.