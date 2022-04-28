Samsung’s latest Mother’s Day deals will get you $300 savings on Smart TVs and more

Samsung’s products are, without a doubt, some of the best in the world. The company makes everything that goes from home appliances, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. However, Samsung is also known for making some of the best displays in the tech world, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering that Samsung supplies its displays to several companies worldwide, including Apple, ASUS, Dell, Hisense, Lenovo, Sony, and more. Samsung also uses its amazing displays in The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV and Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which are currently on sale.

Thanks to the latest Mother’s Day sales event, you can currently score interesting savings on some of Samsung’s best smart TVs. You will find the 2022 version of the Frame QLED 4K Smart TV selling for as low as $600 on its 32-inch model, but savings will start showing up on the 50-inch model that is now available for $1,200 after a $100 discount. However, the best offer comes with the 55-inch variant, which is now available for $1,300 after picking up a $200 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You will find the same $200 savings on larger models, leaving the 75-inch model available for $2,800, and you will also receive 50 percent savings off a customizable bezel to watch your home decoration. Customizable bezel colors feature five different color options that are now available for $75.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Give your living room a special touch with Samsung’s The Frame, a new smart TV that transforms to art when you're not watching TV.

If you’re looking for a larger display, you can also consider checking out the QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which is receiving a $300 discount on its 50-inch model, which means you can take one home for $1,200 if you opt for last year’s model. There are more options to choose from, including the 85-inch variant getting a $2,000 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $3,000.

You can also add the HW-A450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio to the package to get an extraordinary media experience. The best part is that this soundbar is now available for $150 after scoring a $50 discount. And you can also check out other deals on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and more.