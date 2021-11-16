Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4, and other smartwatch options are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that’s currently available for just $115 over at Samsung.com. This will let you purchase a new smartwatch that comes with a 40mm case, GPS-only support, and a $135 discount. You get to choose between three different aluminum case color options, and the best part is that you get to customize your new watch with four different types of bands and five different color options. If you want the larger 44mm aluminum case, you will pay $145, down from a regular $280 price tag. However, these savings don’t come for free, as they will only be available after trading in an eligible device.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, get ready to pay $215 for the 42mm model, or go for the larger 46mm variant for $245, which translates to $135 after an eligible trade-in. This model is available in two stainless steel color options, black or white, which you will be able to combine with the same strap color options that arrive with the regular Galaxy Watch 4. The LTE models also receive the same savings, which means you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 4 for $165, while the Watch 4 Classic will cost you $295. If you want to go fancy, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition, available for $665. This model comes with an exclusive design, the same $135 discount as the previous models, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 that sells for $200 after a $50 discount representing 20 percent savings at Amazon.com. And since we’re already at Amazon, you can also check out the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch that now retails for $270 after a $28 discount on its smoke color variant. The same watch can be yours for $260 when you opt for the Black and Brown variant with a leather band. Or grab the all-black model for $237 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $58 savings for anyone interested. Finally, the Fossil Women’s Gen 5E 42mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch is also on sale. You can purchase one for $238.