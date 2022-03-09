Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8, Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more are on sale

You can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 128GB storage space, Wi-Fi 6E support, and other great features for $900. True, there are no savings listed on the products landing page, but if you look closely, you will see that you can save $75 upon purchase… kinda. Here’s the deal, you will have to add your new tablet to your cart and proceed to check out. However, you will also have to enter promo code 3SQB2LND8NEE to receive a $75 credit that can be used towards future Amazon.com purchases. And if you go for the base model, you can score $50 credit. These savings will arrive via email after the shipment has been completed.

Not interested in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series? No problem, we have also spotted savings on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is now receiving up to $150 savings depending on the storage option you go for. For instance, the 512GB storage variant goes for $1,299 after a $100 discount, but you will see a $49 extra discount at checkout. Still, the best savings come with the 1TB storage option that goes for $1,649 after receiving $150 instant savings. You can use these savings to get your hands on a new Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch Keyboard Case that is now receiving a 20 percent discount that will get you $46 savings. And the best part is that you will make your iPad Pro even more productive.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.9-inch iPad Pro Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop

The Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop is also on sale, and it’s even more affordable than the tablets listed above. This laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for just $600 after picking up a 29 percent discount that will help you keep $250 in your pocket.

Other deals include the Blue Yeti USB Microphone that is now available for $90 after getting a $40 discount. And you can also take a look at the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White Wired Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard that sells for $105 after getting a $15 discount.