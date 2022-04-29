Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book 2 Series is scoring a $200 discount

Samsung announced the latest iteration of its Galaxy Book lineup back in February, with availability starting this month, which made us think we would have to wait sometime before seeing them on sale. However, that’s not the case, as Samsung’s latest Mother’s Day sales event lets you pick up a new Galaxy Book 2 with up to $200 savings.

Samsung just released the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 lineup, which includes a new Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starting at $900, $1,050, and $1,250, respectively. However, the latest Mother’s Day deals will let you shave $200 off the final price of any of these laptops. In other words, you can get your hands on a new Galaxy Book 2 for as low as $600. This will get you the base model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 13.3-inch display. And if you want more power, you can also opt for the Intel Core i7 model that sells for $1,100 or $900 after the $200 discount.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, this $200 discount comes as part of Samsung’s trade-in deals, which means you will have to trade in one of your current phones, tablets, smartwatches, or laptops to take advantage of this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $900 with an Intel Core i5 or $1,050 with an Intel Core i7 processor under the hood, and you can also opt for a 13.3 or a 15.6-inch display, but you get the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage inside.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 The latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series is packed with the latest Intel processors, long-lasting battery life, a beautiful design, enough ports to get your accessories connected, the latest version of Windows, and three different versions to choose from.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with the same display size options, but you can only get this laptop with an Intel Core i7 chip. Still, you must also choose to get the entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage or go for the maxed-out variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. In addition, all of these laptops are available in Silver and Graphite, but only the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 gets a third option in Burgundy.