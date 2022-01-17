Samsung’s latest foldables, the Galaxy S21 FE, and more Galaxy devices are on sale

We will soon see the launch of new Samsung Galaxy devices, which means that we will start seeing some changes in the prices of the currently available models, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is currently on sale at Amazon.com. This model receives an 11 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. In other words, you can get your hands on this model for $1,600 without having to trade in any one of your current devices. If you’re interested in this option, you would be getting a factory unlocked device with 256GB storage, and since this is the US variant, you will also get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best foldables in the market, as it features stylus support on its 6.7-inch canvas, 12GB RAM, water resistance, a triple 12MP camera, and a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

However, you can also purchase this device from Samsung.com, where you will find it going for as low as $900 after a $900 discount. This will get you the same amazing, unlocked device with a Snapdragon processor, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM. However, you will have to trade in up to two of your current devices to take advantage of this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale at Amazon and Samsung.com. You can pick up one of these for as low as $930.22 without having to trade in any of your devices, but you can also pick one up for just $400 after a $600 discount that’s available with trade-ins.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

You can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $700 at Amazon.com, and with your purchase, you will also receive a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card. Still, Samsung’s deal lets you pick one up for $395 after a $325 trade-in credit. And the best part is that you also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live to go with your purchase. Both options come unlocked with 128GB storage space and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Finally, you can still save on the original Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as the vanilla version goes for $250, the Plus variant goes for $450, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting more expensive as we get closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It is now available for $780, but remember that you will have to trade in an eligible device to take advantage of these deals.