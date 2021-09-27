We start today’s deals with some of the best devices in the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale over at Samsung.com. The larger option comes with a huge 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it can be yours for just $900 after a $900 discount. However, you will only be able to take advantage of these savings by trading in up to four different eligible devices. And don’t worry, you are not limited to smartphones, as you can also trade-in smartwatches and tablets to help you reach the best savings available for this device.

If you want the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can get it for just $400 after a $600 discount that’s also attainable via trade-in. This device features a 6.7-inch display, and it starts with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. If you’re still not convinced, you can check out our latest video, where we explain why this device may be your best alternative if you’re looking to get on the new foldable trend.

If you’re looking for something a bit more conventional, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still available for $250 on its entry-level variant. However, you can also grab a Galaxy S21 Plus or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $450 and $600, respectively. All these devices start with 128GB storage, they also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and RAM will depend on the model you go for.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also score a new OnePlus 8T for just $599, and the best part is that this device comes bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro. This bundle usually sells for $899, meaning that you can score $300 savings, and you would still get a great device in 2021.