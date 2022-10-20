Rumors and leaks concerning Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series are becoming more frequent, meaning that the chaebol is already working to deliver new devices with great changes and new features. This also means that the current Galaxy S22 series will receive more attention and tons of cool savings, as Samsung must make room for the new devices. For instance, after completing certain conditions, you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB storage space for as low as $400.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is receiving tons of great savings at Samsung.com, where you can get one for as low as $400. This device comes with 256GB storage space for the price of the 128GB model, or you can even bump it up to 512GB storage when you add $50 to your final purchase. You will also need to trade in one of your current devices to get up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit. The best part is that you can also get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit for your device with a cracked display or back panel. You also get a $100 instant rebate, 4 free months of YouTube Premium, and 6 months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, stylus support, and other great features. View at Samsung

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also get a select Galaxy Watch 4, a $199.99 value for free when you purchase older Galaxy devices, which will also let you enjoy up to $225 trade-in savings. For example, let’s say you go for the Galaxy S21 series. In that case, you will be able to get the base model starting at $400, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $575, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $725.

Finally, you can also score cool savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, now available for as low as $310 when you buy one locked to one of America’s largest carriers. Or get ready to pay $350 for an unlocked version thanks to the latest $650 enhanced trade-in savings. And get a $200 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy device.