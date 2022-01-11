Samsung’s latest deals let you save on the new Galaxy S21 FE and more

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

We have excellent news for those waiting to get their hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The recently launched smartphone is receiving a $100 discount over at Amazon.com, where you can pick up one for $$700. This device will come unlocked with 128GB storage, and you also get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card, which basically means that you can get your new phone for just $600. However, Amazon is also letting you trade in your current device to get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which means that you could get your new Galaxy S21 FE for less than $90.

And since we’re already talking about trade-ins, you can also consider picking up your new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE directly from Samsung.com, where you will find the same amazing device selling for $325. This model also comes unlocked with 128GB storage, and you will also receive a pair of Galaxy Buds Live absolutely free, or get the Galaxy Buds Pro by adding $30 to the equation.

Of course, trade-in deals don’t stop there, as Samsung is still giving you up to $600 trade-in value for your devices, which means that you can pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $400 or pick up the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $900 after a $900 trade-in value. Both these devices will let you trade in up to two different devices, including smartphones, tablets, and more. The smaller model starts with 128GB storage, while Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with 256GB on its entry-level model, and they both pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.

Finally, you can also go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that starts at $250 for the vanilla variant with 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus goes for $450, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $600. Remember that these deals will most likely be gone with the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, so you may want to act fast, as we are inching closer to the launch of these amazing new devices.

