Samsung has released a new firmware update for its smartphones. This new update includes camera improvements to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and security updates for other devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy S10 series, and many more.

Samsung has surprised us with an early July software update. It has released the July 2020 security patch, which includes improvements to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera, which contains high-magnification zoom photo improvements and better video stabilization. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are also getting firmware updates, but these have only been spotted on Exynos variants. Firmware versions N970FXXS5CTFA and N975FXXS5CTFA should already be available for the Note 10 series, so you should check your device to see if this update is available for you as well. If you want to see the complete firmware list, you can follow this link.

Source Android Authority

Via SamMobile