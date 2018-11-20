Other OS

Samsung’s Gear S3 battery problems should be solved with recent update

The Samsung Gear S3 has been presenting some battery-related problems since it received Tizen 3.0 last year. It’s a problem that basically drains the batteries extremely fast. Samsung worked quickly to find a solution to this issue and gave it a temporary fix. Luckily now we receive information that the issue has been targeted and it will be fixed completely with this coming update.

Samsung has now released a permanent fix for the bugs that have been affecting battery life in the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches. It also includes better experience when downloading apps from the Galaxy Apps Store. The size of this update is of 10.17MB. it will soon be available for the Gear Sport as well. The software version should be already arriving in your device if it hasn’t, just go to About Gear> Update Gear software. You can find this in the settings tab of the Galaxy Wearable app in your phone.

