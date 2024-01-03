We have excellent news for every Samsung fan out there, as the company has recently announced the official date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. This new event will take place on January 17, and we are expecting to see several new products, including the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. However, there’s another exciting piece of information regarding Samsung’s latest devices, as you can currently get your hands on the company’s best foldable smartphone for less than $1,100 if you act fast.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1500 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as you can currently get your hands on a new device for $1,500 thanks to a very attractive 17 percent discount. This deal will get you $300 off your new device, which is great, considering that these are instant savings that will make this amazing device even better. Still, Amazon isn’t stopping there, as the company is also letting you shave up to $401 off via Amazon.com Gift Card credit with an eligible trade-in. In other words, you could take this device home for just $1,099.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen, and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display that will deliver an excellent visual experience. Of course, you also get one of the best cameras available on an Android device, a long-lasting battery, stylus support, and other cool features.

However, you will also find other interesting alternatives on the market, including the OnePlus Open, now going for $1,500 with 12 percent savings, which translates to $200 off. This model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, 67W fast charging, a 7.82-inch 120Hz Fluid Display, and other cool features.