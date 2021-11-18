Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 could arrive with a lower price tag and better cameras

Samsung’s foldable devices keep evolving with every iteration. The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are, without a doubt, superior when compared to their predecessors, but there’s always room for improvement. A new rumor suggests that Samsung is already working on next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it implies that these new devices may arrive with nice improvements and maybe a price reduction.

According to Naver tipster Lanzuk, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 may arrive with some exciting improvements. The larger model would allegedly feature an improved under-display camera that will be present on both the internal and the external display. And camera improvements don’t stop there, as we may receive improved camera performance overall, even though there are no details as to what this means. He also suggests that the new device will be lighter than the current Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it will pack an improved hinge that will help to improve the phone’s water and dust resistance. He believes that the battery size may remain almost unchanged and that the new devices will launch on the same date as their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The information about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a bit more interesting. Samsung may be testing a prototype with an under-display camera and another device with a traditional punch-hole display since the company may still be deciding which option to go with. It is also unclear whether this device will feature the same new hinge as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Whatever the case, the new phone is also expected to feature improved water and dust resistance, a lighter design, but it may retain the same size on its external display and battery size. Remember that this is by no means confirmed or official information, so take it with tons of salt.

Source yeux1122's blog

Via Gizmo China