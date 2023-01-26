Samsung is getting ready to launch its first flagship series in 2023, which means that previous models will get more and more affordable. And that’s exactly what’s happening with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, that’s now available for $840 thanks to a 16 percent discount that will get you $160 savings. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a compact and foldable design with a 6.7-inch display, and other cool features.

However, the deal doesn’t end there, as you can also trade in one of your current smartphones to get up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit. In other words, you will have the chance to purchase a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $439. And if you’re looking for a larger canvas, you can also consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it now sells for $1,400. This model usually goes for $1,800, which means you will be able to save $400 with the latest 22 percent discount. You will get 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the same processor as the one found in the Z Flip 4, but you get a more potent and versatile camera that will amaze you with the quality of the shots it will take.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $600 after a 33 percent discount, and it is also a great option, but it is temporarily out of stock, which means you will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on one.

You can also use these savings to complete your setup with a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as they are now available for $100 with 33 percent savings, meaning you would be getting $50 savings. And if you’re looking for something better, you can also consider going for the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones, which sell for $180 with $20 savings.