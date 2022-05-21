Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available starting at $125!

Samsung’s Memorial Day deals are still live, and they’ll be around for quite a while. So, you can take your time to check out everything available and on sale. For example, you can currently buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $125 after receiving a massive $875 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the coolest and most practical foldable smartphones on the market. Its small size and clamshell design makes it easy to carry around everywhere and put it anywhere you want, as it won’t take up much space. It comes powered by last year’s best processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space on its entry-level variant. It usually sells for $1,000, but you can use the latest offers to receive massive trade-in savings.

The phone is receiving the same treatment on the 256GB storage model, even though you will have to pay $175 for this model, which isn’t a bad deal after all.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest clamshell-style foldable from Samsung. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and comes with a high refresh-rate display, and a not-so-bank-breaking price tag.

Suppose you don’t want to trade in any of your current devices but are still looking for ways to save some money on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. In that case, you can also consider checking out Amazon.com, where you will find the same device selling for $850 on both its 128GB and 256GB storage options. Yes, that’s right, you can get any of these two models for the same price, which means you will be able to save up to $200 without any kind of special condition.

And, if you choose to get yours from Amazon.com, you will also be able to score extra savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as you can get $230 savings off this smartwatch when you purchase one or more Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.