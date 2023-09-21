We have spotted some exciting savings on some of the best Android tablets, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is receiving up to 24 percent savings at Amazon and up to $200 on Best Buy. The first option will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just $530, which is 170 less than its original $700 asking price. This option will get you a new Wi-Fi model with an 11-inch LCD display, 128GB storage space, a long-lasting battery, and other great features that make it perfect for content consumption.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $530 $700 Save $170 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device. $530 at Amazon

If you head to Best Buy, you will see that savings start at $150 with the Galaxy Tab S8, meaning you can get yours for $550. However, these savings get better when you go for the larger, more powerful variants, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra now receives a $200 price cut that lets you take one home for $1,000. This will get you a new model with Wi-Fi support, a 14.6-inch display, 256GB storage space, and more. And if you’re interested in the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, you can get yours for $750, thanks to a $150 discount.

Unfortunately, the deals available at Best Buy will only be available until midnight, so I strongly suggest you act fast if you’re really interested in a new Android tablet. If not, you can also get your hands on a new 10.9-inch iPad, as it is still available for just $379 at B&H Photo Video, meaning that you will get a very potent and capable iPad with a $70 discount.