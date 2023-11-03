Amazon’s current deals will get you impressive savings on one of Samsung’s best Android tablets, as the Galaxy Tab S8 is now available for just $505 after receiving a very compelling 28 percent discount. This tablet normally sells for $700, meaning that you almost get to score $200 in instant savings, considering that Samsung has already released the successor of this popular tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $505 $700 Save $195 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device. $505 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a large 11-inch LCD display with high refresh rates, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a quite large 8,000mAh battery to keep you entertained for hours. You also get Samsung’s S Pen included in the box, which means that this device also supports stylus input, so you can use it to take notes, doodle, and more. You can also connect it to a monitor via Samsung DeX to make it an even better productivity tool. You also get to enjoy a premium camera that will capture video at 4K and great photos in almost any situation.

Of course, you can also choose to pick up the latest model for just $758, thanks to a 5 percent discount. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 looks very similar to its predecessor, but don’t be fooled, as this Android tablet includes more power under the hood thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. And if you’re more of an Apple fan, remember that you can also check out the latest savings applied to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the more affordable 10th-generation iPad that’s not going for just $549 with 8 percent savings.