Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Image: Twitter / @evleaks

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new object tracker for a while now. Lately, we’ve come across leaked images and some regulatory certifications of a Samsung-made object tracker called Galaxy SmartTag. While their existence was certain, a market release schedule has been a mystery so far. As per a pair of fresh leaks, Samsung’s Tile-like object tracker will debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14 alongside the Galaxy S21 series and the noise-canceling Galaxy Buds Pro.

Galaxy SmartTag will be given as a freebie with Galaxy S21 pre-orders

Leakster Evan Blass has tweeted an image of what appears to be a promotional poster for the Galaxy S21 series. The image suggests that those who pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will get the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Smart Tag (stylized as SmartTag) tracker as a freebie. The leaked poster also gives us our first clear look at the design of Samsung’s object tracker.

Another leak has shed more detail on the pre-order offers. Samsung will likely reward the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ pre-orders with a Galaxy Buds Live and its Galaxy SmartTag object tracking device. As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, pre-orders for the pricey device will come with the new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and the tracker as freebie items.

Recently, a Samsung device with the name ‘Galaxy Smart Tag’ and carrying the model number ‘EI-T5300’ received regulatory approval in Indonesia. Additionally, the Galaxy SmartTag was spotted on the certification database of Taiwan’s NCC, which also gave us our first look at the tracking device. Now, details such as specifications and capabilities of the Galaxy SmartTag are not known yet, but Samsung’s upcoming accessory will likely be a Bluetooth-based tracker.

Samsung might equip the Galaxy SmartTag with UWB tech

However, Samsung recently hinted that it will bring the UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology to more devices, and one of them might very well be its object tracker. “We’re also making it easier to quickly locate the things that matter most, from your keys to your wallet — even your family pet,” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, wrote in a blog post last month.

