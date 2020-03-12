Up next
The coronavirus epidemic is wreaking havoc across the globe, with doctors advising people to be careful about contact infection. Smartphones happen to be a major risk in this regard as they can easily be infected via external contact, but Samsung has a free solution to negate it.

Samsung is reportedly offering Galaxy Sanitizing Service in around 19 countries where the company is disinfecting smartphones using UV rays. Users can walk into any Samsung Service Center or Samsung Experience Stores and get their phone disinfected for free.

The Korean electronics giant says its UV machines can kill 99.9% of the germs, bacteria, and viruses. Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy Sanitizing Service to more countries that include India, Australia, Romania, Italy, France, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom among others.

Source: Samsung

