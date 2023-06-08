We start today’s deals with some of Samsung’s best smartphones, as you can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $700 with 128GB storage space. This device normally sells for $800, which means you get $100 instant savings and a new Galaxy smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest processor, 8GB RAM, a versatile camera, long-lasting battery life, and other cool features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario. $800 at Amazon

You can also opt for the 256GB storage model, which also receives a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $760. The best part is that savings get better with the higher-end models, getting you $150 and $200 discounts on the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, respectively. In other words, you can get the Galaxy S23 Plus with 256GB storage space for $850 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $1,000. The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus look almost identical, so you may want to go for the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you want to stand out and capture outstanding shots with its 200MP primary camera.

And if you’re interested in a more affordable smartphone. You can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which now sells for just $500 thanks to a 17 percent discount that will get you $100 instant savings. This device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 128GB RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate display, amazing battery life, and more. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also consider picking up a refurbished model for just $255 and score an insane 48 percent discount.