We have another hot offer available for anyone interested in upgrading their current smartphone, as one of Samsung’s best and latest Android devices is currently receiving its first $100 cash discount. This deal is available with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which now sells for just $500. This device normally sells for $600, and it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also available with 256GB, and you can pick yours up for $560, as it is also receiving the benefit of a $100 on-page coupon. Either way, you will be taking an excellent smartphone with you, as it includes several high-end features on a budget. It has long battery life, a Gorilla Glass Display, a versatile 50MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup, and you have four different color options to choose from.

