Getting a new Samsung Galaxy device has never been so affordable, as some of the company’s devices are currently receiving up to 33 percent savings. First up, one of last year’s best Android devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, is now available for just $800 after picking up a $400 discount. This model comes fully unlocked, so you can use it on your preferred network without having to worry about anything else.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all. $800 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM on this model, an impressive 108MP camera that will let you record 8K content, and the best part is that this device also includes stylus support, so you can take notes, draw, sign documents and more on your smartphone. It also helps that it comes with the same design language you get on the latest iteration, which makes it a more attractive option for those looking for a great device on a budget.

Of course, you can also get a more affordable Galaxy S21 FE for just $570, thanks to a very compelling 26 percent discount. This model comes unlocked with 256GB storage space, a 6.4-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery, a powerful camera, and more. And if you want something more contemporary, you can still get your hands on a new Galaxy S23 for $700, which comes with the latest specs, a great camera, and other great features.

Finally, you can pick up one of my favorite devices of 2022, as the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for just $500 with the latest 9 percent discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a triple camera co-developed with Hasselblad that will give you amazing shots and great video.