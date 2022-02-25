Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone 11 lineup and more products are on sale

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that is currently selling for $800 on its base model that comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, you can enter promo code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout to receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card that will help you save on future Amazon.com purchases. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are getting the same treatment, but these models sell for $1,000 and $1,200, respectively. You can also purchase the 256GB storage models by paying $50 more, and you would also be getting the same $100 Amazon Gift Card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also on sale and getting a similar discount, as you can get the base model for $700 and get $50 credit towards future Amazon purchases when you enter promo code ZXDDSPWVWFRB at checkout. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is receiving a $75 credit, but remember, you have to enter promo code 3SQB2LND8NEE at checkout.

You can also score some interesting savings on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models over at Woot.com, where you will find these devices selling for as low as $350 in refurbished condition. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $520 and can go all the way up to $620, depending on the storage space you go for. However, this deal will end tonight at midnight or when the devices run out of stock, so you may want to hurry with this one.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 iPhone 11 Lineup

Other deals include the Fossil Men’s Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch that is receiving a $70 discount that will let you pick one up for $229. The previous generation of this smartwatch is also on sale, and you can get one for $197, which translates to $98 savings for those interested in one. And if you like to game on your iPhone, you can also check out the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma: iPhone 12 & 13 Series that is now available for $54 after an 11 percent discount.