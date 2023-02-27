Amazon’s latest deals bring excellent news for any Samsung fan out there who still wants to pick up a still great Samsung Galaxy S22. Well, we have amazing news for you, as the base model is currently receiving a huge 26 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $520.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. See at Amazon (US)

Samsung’s previous iteration of the Galaxy S series has become even more attractive for those waiting to get theirs on sale, as the base model is now up for grabs at just $520 thanks to an exciting $180 price cut. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It can also capture video at 8K, has stunning Night Mode, and has a bright display.

If you want a larger display, you can also consider picking up the Galaxy S22 Plus, as it now sells for $850 with 15 percent savings, which translates to $149 instant savings. You get the same amazing camera with a 50MP primary shooter on its triple camera setup and more. However, suppose you’re not necessarily looking for a new Samsung device. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new Google Pixel 7, as it currently goes for $599, which means you get to keep $100 in your pocket and 256GB of storage space for all your media and apps. However, you can score better with the Pro model, which offers a 19 percent discount. In other words, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro for $813.