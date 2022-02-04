Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series and other great devices are getting massive discounts

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, which means that we will get better and better Samsung deals as we get closer to the launch of the new Galaxy flagships. The latest deals include the current generation Samsung Galaxy S21 series that starts for just $250 on its base model after getting up to $550 trade-in value for your smartphone. And don’t worry if you accidentally dropped your phone and broke its display, as Samsung is also offering up to a$350 trade-in value for devices with cracked screens.

Whatever the case, you will be able to get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 model with 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and other great features. However, color options are limited by availability, as some color variants are already out of stock. You can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus that sells for $500 on its unlocked variant with 256GB storage. And if you want to pay a bit less for this model, you can opt to get it locked to Verizon’s network for $450. Again, however, we recommend you act fast since these models are already starting to sell out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also on sale, and you can get yours for $325 after scoring up to $375 savings via trade-in. This model also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and you get one with 128GB storage or 256GB if you’re willing to pay $395. However, you may also be considering its predecessor, as the Galaxy S20 FE is still available and selling for just $250 after an eligible trade-in. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 128GB storage, or pay $320 and duplicate your storage space.

You can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $900 and $400, respectively. These models receive up to $900 discounts after an eligible trade-in, and the best part is that you can choose to trade in more than one of your current devices to get your hands on one without having to pay a huge price tag.