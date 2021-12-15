Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is getting a massive 40% discount, more Chromebooks are also on sale

We start today’s deals with an awesome selection of Chromebooks that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, 8GBRAM, and a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display currently available for $559 after receiving a massive 40 percent discount. In other words, you will be able to get your new Chromebook laptop and score $just over $400 savings. This model comes in Fiesta Red, but you can also opt for the Ger version that goes for $459, and the best part is that both models feature a built-in S Pen and, obviously, stylus support.

If you are looking for other options, you can consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 convertible model that features a 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is now available for $574 after seeing a 23 percent discount that will get $175 savings to anyone interested in purchasing one of these models.

A more affordable option comes as the Lenovo Flex 5 that includes a 13.3-inch display, with the same 2-in-1 convertible form factor. However, this model packs a tenth-generation Intel i3-10110U processor, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a backlit keyboard. However, this is a renewed model but is still a great option as it sells for just $322 after a $77 discount. The Acer Chromebook 315 is also on sale, and it can be yours for $299 after seeing a $41 discount. This model features an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, along with a larger 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Acer Chromebook Spin 713 HP Chromebook x360 14 Laptop

The HP Chromebook x360 14 Laptop is another great alternative, as it features an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. You also get a 14-inch HD display, a long-lasting battery life, and the best part is that it now sells for $296 after a $64 discount. If you still haven’t found something interesting, you can also consider the Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus, which is available for $255 after a $95 discount. This model packs a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and more.