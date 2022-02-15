Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook, Apple’s Intel powered Mac Mini, and more are on sale

Earlier today, we saw a very interesting selection of Windows laptops on sale. However, those aren’t the only products on sale, as we have also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook receiving a 32 percent discount that lets you purchase one of these amazing laptops for $683. Indeed, Chromebooks are usually more affordable than this but bear with me. This laptop is an amazing little powerhouse, as it comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Not only that, but you also get a beautiful 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display with stylus support and other great features.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Chromebook 4 that sells for just $128 after a massive 44 percent discount that will get you $101.99 savings. This model packs an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

If, by any chance, you’re looking to get your hands on a new Mac mini, you can consider the latest deal available at B&H Photo Video, where you will get an Intel-powered Mac for $499 after a $300 discount. This model packs a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Unfortunately, you can’t opt for more storage space, RAM, or a better processor since these may be the last Mac mini we get to see with Intel processors, or at least for the time being.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Mac mini Intel Microsoft Surface Pro 8

And since we’re at B&H, we must also check out some of the latest deals on podcast setup and recording equipment, where you will find several microphones, portable digital recorders, audio interfaces, headphones, and more. However, the most interest savings come with the latest Microsoft Surface laptops, where you will find the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 8 selling for as low as $999 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. You can also check out the other available options, as you will also find powerful machines on sale.