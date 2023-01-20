Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and more on sale

We have spotted great savings on some of Samsung’s best wireless earphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are now selling for $100 thanks to a 50 percent discount. These amazing, truly wireless earphones feature outstanding noise cancelation, excellent quality sound, water resistance, and other cool features. The Galaxy Buds Pro come in two different color variations: Phantom Black and White. However, you must stick to the White variant if you want these amazing savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has impressive ANC and Ambient Mode features, supports wireless charging, and comes with overall OK battery life. They pair well with Samsung smartphones, as well as other Android devices and even iPhones.

You can also get them in Phantom Black, but get ready to pay $130, as they’re receiving a 35 percent discount. It’s not as great as getting 50 percent off, but it’s still better than paying full price.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are another great option to consider, as these wireless earbuds are now up for grabs at $121 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will help you save $29 on your purchase. These wireless earbuds also feature noise canceling and long-lasting battery life, and the best part is that you also get a pair of AKG-tunned 12mm speakers and enhanced bass tones to enjoy your favorite tunes.

Finally, you can also score 18 percent savings on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as they are now available for $190, which translates to $30 savings for anyone interested in picking up a pair. These noise-canceling headphones will deliver noise canceling, hi-fi sound, 360 Audio, a comfortable ear fit, IPX7 water resistance, and more.