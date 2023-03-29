We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with Samsung’s 16.5-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop, which is now available for just $899 after receiving a compelling 28 percent discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a lightweight design that makes it perfect for most people who are constantly on the move.

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro launched with a $1,250 price tag, which means you can take one home and score $350 instant savings on this sexy-looking machine. However, you can also opt for a more convenient and powerful Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, as this model also packs a 15.6-inch display. Still, you get 1TB SSD storage, an Intel Core i7 processor with 2.8GHz, 16GB RAM, a fingerprint reader, and a $1,166 asking price after an attractive 22 percent discount.

Another great alternative comes with the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Slim Laptop, as it can be yours for just $1,100 thanks to a 24 percent discount that will also get you $350 savings. This model, however, packs a gorgeous 16-inch WQUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, making it capable of running almost anything you throw at it.

Suppose you’re in the market for a new Chromebook. In that case, I suggest you check out the latest deal available on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2, which now sells for $599 with 25 percent savings. This model packs an intel Core i3 processor, 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and more. And if you’re on a tighter budget, you can also consider going for Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop, which now goes for just $300 after a $130 instant discount. And if you’re interested in some of the best accessories for your Windows laptop, Chromebook or Mac, head over to Satechi's official Amazon storefront, where you will find tons of savings on USB-C hubs, adapters, keyboards, and more.