We know that Samsung is one of the best and biggest names in the tech world. This reputation comes from years of delivering excellent products with outstanding features and premium quality materials that will stand the test of time. So yes, picking up a new Samsung device may be an excellent idea for anyone looking to upgrade their current devices, especially considering that Samsung products are always getting interesting discounts at Amazon.com, where you can now pick up a new Galaxy Book2 laptop with 37 percent savings.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 $1039 $2150 Save $1111 The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the most powerful laptop in the Galaxy Book 2 series, and it comes with either a 14-inch QHD display. It has plenty of power, thanks to the Intel i5 or i7 processor, and it has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. If you're looking for a powerful portable laptop, this is one of the best devices on the market. $1,039 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals have made the Samsung Galaxy Book2 even more attractive than before, as it now sells for just $1,549 thanks to a 37 percent discount, which translates to $900 instant savings. This will get you a new laptop powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more than enough power to complete everyday tasks. Of course, you can get even better savings when you opt for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model that sells for $1,039 after receiving a massive 52 percent discount. This model normally costs you $2,150, but you can now pick one up for $1,039, which means you can score more than $1,100 in savings.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable alternatives, including Lenovo’s newest Ideapad 3 laptop, which currently costs $412 thanks to an enormous 57 percent discount that brings it down from its regular $959 price tag. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 chip, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and more. And if you’re more into gaming laptops, you can save 22 percent on a new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, now available for $1,600 with $450 instant savings.

Finally, you can complete your setup with a new 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $1,100 with $400 instant savings and set the perfect mood to start writing or gaming with the Amazon Echo Studio, that now sells for $160 with $40 instant savings.