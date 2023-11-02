Amazon’s latest offers will get you $300 in instant savings on one of Samsung’s best laptops, as its 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro Business Laptop is currently available for just $1,150 after receiving a very attractive 21 percent discount, translating to $300 in instant savings, making it one of the best and most compelling options for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro $1150 $1450 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops are powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors and Intel Iris X graphics. They have up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of PCIe storage, excellent for multitasking and working on-the-go. They're lightweight, powerful, efficient, and compact enough to fit in any environment and backpack. $1150 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Business Laptop is one of Samsung’s best laptops. It’s easy to understand why, as it comes with a sleek and elegant design with a 16-inch AMOLED display that will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling and snappy visuals, but the best part is that it also includes Eye Care technology, meaning your eyes won’t receive as much blue light, making your experience and working hours more enjoyable. Under the hood, you will find the 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Intel HD Graphics 520.

And if you want a more portable alternative, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for just $758. This Android-powered tablet normally sells for $800, so you would be able to get more than $40 in instant savings. The Galaxy Tab S9 arrives with an 11-inch AMOLED display, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an S Pen in the box, and other outstanding features.