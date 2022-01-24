Samsung’s The Frame, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series and more devices are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase several smart TVs on sale. We start with Samsung’s Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV that is currently up for grabs starting at $458 when you go for the 2020 model that comes with a 32-inch canvas, as it receives a $142 discount. The latest models start at $1,398 after a $102 discount on its 55-inch model, or go for the 85-inch model that goes for $3,798 after getting a $502 discount. This smart TV features Art Mode that will transform your screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV, as its built-in motion sensor will display one of your favorite pieces of art every time.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that starts at $285 after receiving a rather compelling 30 percent discount that translates to $125 savings on its 43-inch model. You can also check out the larger display options, as they are all receiving attractive discounts, with the 50 and the 65-inch models receiving a 28 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $365 and $600, respectively.

Samsung Class Frame Fire TV Omni Series 4K 2020 Apple iPad Pro

You can also purchase a new fourth-generation Apple iPad Pro available for as low as $850 over at Woot. This will get you a new 2020 model with Wi-Fi-only support on any of its two different color options. This deal will be available for the next seven days or until sold out, so you may want to hurry if you want to get your hands on one. Remember that this model comes packed with Apple’s A12Z Bionic Chip, Face ID, stereo speakers, long-lasting battery life, and more.

Finally, you can also purchase a new Google Nest Hub Max for just $160 after a 26 percent discount to get you $60 savings. This will get you a new smart display with a 10-inch touchscreen that comes with built-in Google Assistant, and it can also serve as a cool digital picture frame.