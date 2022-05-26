Samsung’s foldable phones come with tons of savings and free accessories

Yes, Samsung deals are getting better as we inch closer to Memorial Day. The latest deals will get you a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live absolutely free. However, things may not be as simple as they seem, as you can only score these freebies by purchasing one of Samsung’s latest foldable phones.

You can currently save tons of money on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as they are both available starting at $700 and $200, respectively, after the latest offers. However, things get more interesting when Samsung includes a free Galaxy Watch 4 or a pair of Galaxy Buds Live with your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrived with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage model, which also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB RAM, back in August 2021. But now, you can get yours for just $700 after the latest deal that lets us add up to a $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit, and the best part is that Samsung will also accept devices with cracked screens. This means that you can take up to two of your phones, tablets, or smartwatches to make your new foldable phone more affordable.

And yes, as we mentioned before, users who purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also get a free 40mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Of course, you can also opt for the larger 44mm model for $20 on any of its original color options.

You can also opt for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is now available for as low as $200 after scoring a massive $800 trade-in credit. Purchasing this model will get you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in any of its five different color options. Further, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space on its base model.