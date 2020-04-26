Author
Samsung has experimented with notches and even multiple variations of the punch hole design, but so far, the company is yet to embrace the pop-up selfie camera trend. That might change soon, as renders of an upcoming Samsung phone with a pop-up front camera module have surfaced online.

The high resolution renders and 360-degree video of the unannounced Samsung phone show a triple rear camera setup. The pop-up camera is positioned towards the left, helping Samsung achieve a full-screen design that we last saw on the Galaxy A80 which had a lifting-rotating camera module.

The display will reportedly measure 6.5-inches diagonally, but Samsung appears to have skipped the headphone jack on this phone. Unfortunately, there is no word on other internal specifications, a launch date, or even what this phone will be called. But the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor suggests it won’t be a high-end device.

Samsung Galaxy A series with pop-up camera - front and back
Samsung Galaxy A series with pop-up camera - front and back2
Samsung Galaxy A series with pop-up camera - front and back3
Samsung Galaxy A series with pop-up camera - 5
Samsung Galaxy A series with pop-up camera - 7

Source: Pigtou x @OnLeaks

