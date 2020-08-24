Samsung has added a new nifty new tool to its Find My Mobile app that will make it easier to locate your lost or misplaced phone, and that functionality is offline tracking. First spotted by Max Weinbach of XDA-Developers, the offline tracking ability is already live in Samsung’s Find My Mobile app under the name ‘Offline Finding’.

Essentially, if mobile data and Wi-Fi connectivity on your lost device have been turned off, you can use another Samsung Galaxy smartphone to find it. The feature arrived with v7.1.08.0 build of Samsung’s Find My Mobile app via an update, however, it is not enabled by default. Users can also choose to enable a toggle that encrypts their offline location for added privacy.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung's Find My Mobile.



Let's you track your phone even if it doesn't have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

If you have Offline Finding enabled on your lost phone and other users can also access the new feature on their device, they’ll be able to scan for your lost phone. In addition to smartphones, the new Find My Mobile feature also works for smartwatches and earbuds if your phone or tablet was the last device they were connected to.