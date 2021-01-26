Samsung joined hands with AMD back in June last year to license the latter’s RDNA graphics architecture. The multi-year deal would allow Samsung to arm its Exynos processors with AMD GPUs, ditching the Mali graphics engines that have so far been a mainstay on Samsung’s in-house chips. While an AMD-powered Exynos chipset is still far away – especially since Samsung unveiled a new flagship SoC called Exynos 2100 earlier this month – some details have already started to surface online regarding the upcoming Samsung silicon. And from what we’re hearing, it will crush Apple’s A14 Bionic when it comes to raw graphics prowess.

Will AMD-driven Exynos accopmplish what Qualcomm Snapdragon couldn't?

As per an ITHome report that claims to sourced benchmark scores from a Korean community website, the upcoming Exynos SoC with an AMD GPU leaves the A14 Bionic inside the iPhone 12 far behind. The performance comparison was reportedly done via a trio of synthetic benchmark tests – GFXBench to be precise – and the alleged results are as follows:

Benchmark Test Upcoming Exynos SoC

with AMD GPU A14 Bionic GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 181.8FPS 120FPS GFXBench Aztec Normal 138.25FPS 79.8FPS GFXBench Aztec High School 58FPS 30.5FPS

As you can see in the table above, graphics performance of the AMD-driven Exynos chip in question is far ahead of what Apple’s A14 Bionic can reach. Now, A14 Bionic is one of the most powerful SoCs out there, and Apple’s in-house chip has outperformed the best that Qualcomm has to offer for the past few years. So, it is quite surprising to see an Exynos SoC armed with an AMD GPU surpassing Apple’s latest-and-greatest by such a huge margin. And IF true, it is also a testament to how big a performance gain the RDNA architecture-based AMD GPUs will bring for upcoming Exynos SoCs.

Exynos chips with an AMD GPU might arrive sooner than expected

Now, previous reports have claimed that the first wave of Exynos chips rocking an AMD GPU will arrive in 2022. But as per tipster @IceUniverse, the first Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx series processors with AMD GPU might be launched in the second or third quarter of 2021. And if that turns out to be true, the next Galaxy Note or Galaxy Z Fold series phone might feature an Exynos SoC packing an AMD GPU to handle the graphics department.

We will see Samsung release Samsung × AMD GPUs in the second or third quarter of 2021, which will be used in the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors, Samsung may change the release time of the new processors. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2021