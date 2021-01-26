Exynos AMD

Samsung joined hands with AMD back in June last year to license the latter’s RDNA graphics architecture. The multi-year deal would allow Samsung to arm its Exynos processors with AMD GPUs, ditching the Mali graphics engines that have so far been a mainstay on Samsung’s in-house chips. While an AMD-powered Exynos chipset is still far away – especially since Samsung unveiled a new flagship SoC called Exynos 2100 earlier this month – some details have already started to surface online regarding the upcoming Samsung silicon. And from what we’re hearing, it will crush Apple’s A14 Bionic when it comes to raw graphics prowess.

Will AMD-driven Exynos accopmplish what Qualcomm Snapdragon couldn't?

As per an ITHome report that claims to sourced benchmark scores from a Korean community website, the upcoming Exynos SoC with an AMD GPU leaves the A14 Bionic inside the iPhone 12 far behind. The performance comparison was reportedly done via a trio of synthetic benchmark tests – GFXBench to be precise – and the alleged results are as follows:

Benchmark TestUpcoming Exynos SoC
with AMD GPU		A14 Bionic
GFXBench Manhattan 3.1181.8FPS146.4FPS
GFXBench Aztec Normal138.25FPS79.8FPS
GFXBench Aztec High School58FPS30.5FPS

As you can see in the table above, graphics performance of the AMD-driven Exynos chip in question is far ahead of what Apple’s A14 Bionic can reach. Now, A14 Bionic is one of the most powerful SoCs out there, and Apple’s in-house chip has outperformed the best that Qualcomm has to offer for the past few years. So, it is quite surprising to see an Exynos SoC armed with an AMD GPU surpassing Apple’s latest-and-greatest by such a huge margin. And IF true, it is also a testament to how big a performance gain the RDNA architecture-based AMD GPUs will bring for upcoming Exynos SoCs.

Exynos chips with an AMD GPU might arrive sooner than expected

Now, previous reports have claimed that the first wave of Exynos chips rocking an AMD GPU will arrive in 2022. But as per tipster @IceUniverse, the first Exynos 2xxx and Exynos 1xxx series processors with AMD GPU might be launched in the second or third quarter of 2021. And if that turns out to be true, the next Galaxy Note or Galaxy Z Fold series phone might feature an Exynos SoC packing an AMD GPU to handle the graphics department.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
