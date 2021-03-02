During its Unbox & Discover 2021 virtual event earlier today, Samsung regaled about its massive 2021 TV portfolio that was unveiled earlier this year during CES 2021, some of which have already gone up for pre-orders. Well, the shipments have now begun, with Samsung also announcing new features and a few extra screen size options to cater to the diverse needs of buyers.

At the top of the food chain sit the Micro LED TVs offering an edge-to-edge design and visual upgrades such as higher brightness output, deeper blacks, and better contrast for superior image quality. The Micro LED TVs are currently available in 110-inch and 99-inch options, but an 88-inch model is coming this fall, and a 76-inch model is in the pipeline as well.

Below it, is the Neo QLED TV lineup that comes in both 8K and 4K flavors. Employing Quantum Mini LEDs, these TVs are claimed to be the smartest and most visually striking in Samsung’s commercial TV portfolio. And to enhance the gaming experience, Samsung has joined hands with AMD to deliver Freesync Premium Pro compatibility for PC as well as console games, with support for up to 120FPS gameplay.

Another cool gaming-centric feature is Super Ultrawide Gameview, which replicates the experience of gaming on an ultrawide monitor and brings it to a TV. Additionally, the new Game Bar feature allows users to quickly check key gaming stats. Samsung’s suite of fitness and training services – Samsung Health – is getting a new Smart Trainer mode that lets a trainer guide you in real-time via an optional camera that will be sold separately.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs come in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models across the QN800A and QN900A series for variants offering an 8K resolution. The cheaper 4K portfolio (QN90A and QN85A) starts at a smaller 50-inch model and goes all the way up to 85-inch.

Samsung is also making a few upgrades to its portfolio of Lifestyle TVs, which includes the Frame and the Terrace. Samsung says that it has increased the onboard storage from 500MB to 6GB on the 2021 portfolio to save digital artwork, which means it can now host around 1,200 photos of UHD resolution.

For customizability, you can now choose between five bezel options and multiple mounting variants too. Samsung is also debuting a new accessory called The Shelf that will let users create a custom wall look to complement the ambient decor and screen, and it will be released globally later this year in four colors. Samsung is also adding a new 75-inch Full Sun model to its Terrace outdoor TV portfolio. The weather-resistant, IP55-certified TV comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models as well.

Lastly, Samsung is also expanding the Interactive Display Flip series of digital whiteboards with a new 75-inch model, joining the current 55-inch, 65-inch, and 85-inch variants. Offering a 4K resolution, it offers features such as a smooth pen-to-paper writing model, 6-digit lock system, and a wide range of connectivity options (USB, HDMI, DP, NFC, screen sharing, and OPS slot).