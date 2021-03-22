This may be the best moment to save big bucks on Samsung devices. The company is holding a weeklong Discover Spring event that will feature massive savings throughout the week. Each day we will get different devices with category level discounts and daily steels, so don’t miss out.

The first device to get this special treatment is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which lets you save $350 off its regular $1,300 price tag. Now, this may not seem like much, but you also get $50 instant credit to use towards accessories and other devices in Samsung’s online store. If you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can make the price of your new Note 20 Ultra drop down to $325, depending on the carrier you choose, since this deal is only good for the carrier-locked versions of the phone.

You can also get your new device unlocked for $750 with an eligible trade-in, but think about it, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB of storage space for just $325. That’s an absolute steal.

The best part is that savings aren’t limited to just one device each day since you will also get up to 10 percent off when you purchase products from the Home Appliances, Mobile, and Monitors categories. Take a closer look, and you will also find intra and cross-category bundles that feature the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, AirBuds Pro, and more. But to make it even more interesting, you can win up to $5k with the purchase of your new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or any other Samsung device.

Samsung is holding a contest that will give ten lucky souls prizes for purchasing on Samsung.com between 3/22 – 3/28. The first prize will be 5K for one lucky customer, we will then have three second-place winners who will get $3k each, and six customers will get a third prize consisting of $1,000 each, which translates to $20k total prize money.

Suppose you need help to decide whether or not to go for a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In that case, you can also take some time and watch our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review, or one of our latest comparisons, where we match it against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is also getting some crazy discounts.