Samsung launched the budget Galaxy A02s smartphone just over a month ago priced at €150, but back then, the company revealed that it won’t go on sale until early next year. However, in some Asian markets, the phone is already up for grabs from retail outlets as per the Samsung website. Weird marketing strategies aside, it appears that Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy A02s to the US market as well.

Verizon, AT&T and Cricket Wireless might sell the phone

The Galaxy A02s received the Wi-Fi alliance certification earlier today (via SamMobile). While that sounds fairly ordinary, the device has also received the Bluetooth SIG certification, and two listings, in particular, suggest that it will available via carriers as well. The first one lists the model numbers SM-A025A and SM-A025Z, while the other one covers SM-A025U1_DS and SM-A025V monikers. Going by Samsung’s naming scheme, a quick look at last letters in the model numbers suggest that the Galaxy A02s might be carried by Verizon, AT&T and Cricket Wireless.

As for the device itself, the Galaxy A02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch at the top and chunky bezels. Inside, you’ll find an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, however, it is unclear if this is a Qualcomm or Exynos chip. The device comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

6.5-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery

At the back, you’ll find three cameras that include a 13MP primary snapper, sitting alongside a couple of 2MP cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. A 5MP shooter is there to take care of selfies. Under the hood, the Galaxy A02s packs a fairly large 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging as well. Color options on the table are blue, black and red, all three of which flaunt geometric patterns on the rear panel. However, the color options available in the US market might differ.