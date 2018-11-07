You can watch Samsung’s developer conference here

Today is the big day when we are going to be able to watch Samsung’s new foldable smartphone. Luckily the event is going to be streamed live, and you can watch it here when the time is right.

There has been quite a bit of speculation about Samsung’s developer conference. Rumors and leaks have led us to think that we will see at least images of the Samsung Galaxy X or Galaxy F plus other improvements to the company’s user interface. In any case, the event will be held today in San Francisco at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern. We will have two events, one today and one tomorrow, but you can watch them both in the links below.