You can currently get a new 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa support for $1,798 after a $202 discount. This is the 2020 model, and you can also score savings on its 74-inch variant, as it’s currently getting a $102 discount, which leaves it available for $1,098. Remember that this Tizen-powered smart TV comes with a Crystal processor 4K that will transform everything you watch to 4K resolution for a better viewing experience.

Now, if you want to spend some more on a new smart TV, you can also choose to grab a new Sony A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV that’s currently selling for $1,498 after a nice $401.99 discount on its 55-inch variant. Still, if you’re looking for a large 4K display that won’t break the bank, your best option may be the 70-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV, which is now getting a $120 discount. This means that you can get your new TV for just $680, and you can add Alexa support with a new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently selling for $38 after a $12 discount at Amazon.com.





And since we’re focusing on displays, we should also mention some of LG’s gaming monitors, as you can currently get the LG 27-Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 for $314 with $36 savings. If you want to pay a bit more, the 27-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync compatible gaming monitor is now available for $419 after an $80.99 discount.

Take a step further and grab the 38-inch UltraGear Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rates for $1,597. This last monitor is also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync, and you can get it with $203 savings. The 34-inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved QHD 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor isn’t on sale, but you can get it for $999, and it would also provide an awesome gaming experience without having to go all out on your piggy bank.