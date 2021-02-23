You can currently get a new 85-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa support for $1,798 after a $202 discount. This is the 2020 model, and you can also score savings on its 74-inch variant, as it’s currently getting a $102 discount, which leaves it available for $1,098. Remember that this Tizen-powered smart TV comes with a Crystal processor 4K that will transform everything you watch to 4K resolution for a better viewing experience.

Now, if you want to spend some more on a new smart TV, you can also choose to grab a new Sony A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV that’s currently selling for $1,498 after a nice $401.99 discount on its 55-inch variant. Still, if you’re looking for a large 4K display that won’t break the bank, your best option may be the 70-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV, which is now getting a $120 discount. This means that you can get your new TV for just $680, and you can add Alexa support with a new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently selling for $38 after a $12 discount at Amazon.com.

    Samsung Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

    Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

    Vizio Quantum Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV


And since we’re focusing on displays, we should also mention some of LG’s gaming monitors, as you can currently get the LG 27-Inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 for $314 with $36 savings. If you want to pay a bit more, the 27-inch UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync compatible gaming monitor is now available for $419 after an $80.99 discount.

Take a step further and grab the 38-inch UltraGear Nano IPS 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rates for $1,597. This last monitor is also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync, and you can get it with $203 savings. The 34-inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved QHD 1ms Nano IPS Gaming Monitor isn’t on sale, but you can get it for $999, and it would also provide an awesome gaming experience without having to go all out on your piggy bank.

    LG 27 Inch Full HD Ultragear

    LG 27-Inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS

    LG 38-Inch UltraGear Nano IPS

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
Learn to become a coder with this bundle of 13 in-depth courses
For a limited time, the entire bundle can be yours with lifetime access for just $34.99, a 98 percent savings.
Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung launches Galaxy F62 with 7000mAh battery and 2 y.o. flagship SoC
It is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, which also powers the Galaxy Note10.
Apple modem
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12S LEAKS: Not So Bad After All? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new features coming on the new iPhone 12s, a foldable iPhone with stylus support, and more.