Samsung’s Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV gaming monitors and more are on sale

We have found more great deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new 85-inch Samsung Galaxy Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $2,698. This will get you a new 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TVH with Alexa Built-in, and a $400 credit with you enter promo code 5P9VVYGVL299 at checkout. This won’t get you instant savings, but it will save you big bucks for future purchases.

Still, if you want instant savings, you will be better off checking out the smaller 55-inch variant that sells for $798 after receiving a 27 percent discount that translates to $302 savings. Or pick up the larger 75-inch model that is receiving a more compelling 34 percent discount. This means that you can buy a new Samsung Q70A Series smart TV for $1,498 after an $802 discount.

And since we’re talking about great displays, we have also found a couple of gaming monitors on sale. If you head over to Newegg, you will find the ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q 43-inch gaming monitor available for $900 after a $200 discount. This massive gaming monitor features 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rates, 3 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and more. You will find the same monitor going for $1,061 at Amazon.com, which is still $39 less than its regular $1,100 price tag. You can also opt for the smaller 27-inch GTEK F2740C curved gaming monitor with FHD resolution and incorporated speakers for $312 after a 10 percent discount. And the 27-inch HP QHD Gaming Monitor is another great alternative that is currently available for $289 after seeing a $51 percent discount.

Samsung Class QLED Q70A Series ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q Gaming Monitor HP 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

This last one is not a deal, but we just had to let you know that the Nintendo Switch OLED model is available for in-store purchase at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Of course, it goes for its regular $349 price tag, but at least this gives you a chance to pick up one since they’ve become a bit hard to find lately.