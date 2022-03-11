Samsung’s Class Neo QLED QN90A Series Smart TV, JBL soundbars, and more are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently score amazing savings on the Samsung Class Neo QLED QN90A Series that starts at $998 after receiving a 25 percent discount on its smallest model that features a 43-inch display. This model will get you $322 savings. In addition, it comes with UHD Quantum HDR 32x to make images stand out, 120Hz refresh rates, Object Tracking Sound+, which delivers directional, realistic sound that projects from speakers built into all sides of the TV, a NEO Quantum Processor 4K that will optimize your 4K experiences and other great features.

However, the best savings come with the 55-inch model that receives 28 percent savings. This means that you can purchase your new smart TV and score $502 savings if you choose to cough up $1,297 to get one. However, you can also consider the Samsung Class Neo QLED QN85A Series receiving a 31 percent discount on its 55-inch model, which means you can get one for $1,098 after scoring the same $502 discount. And if you want a larger option, you check out the 65-inch model that goes for $1,598 after receiving $602 savings.

Samsung’s Class QLED Q6 Series is a more affordable option that sells for $498 after receiving a 17 percent discount, and it may be the best option if you’re just looking for an affordable 43-inch smart TV. Or check out the Samsung Class QLED Q80A Series that sells for $898 on its 50-inch model, as it is now receiving a 25 percent discount.

Samsung Class Neo QLED QN90A Series Samsung Class Neo QLED QN85A Series JBL Bar 5.1

Moving on to the sound department, you can score savings on the JBL Bar 5.1 that sells for $500 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes with a built-in virtual surround soundbar and a 10-inch Wireless subwoofer. This option is loud, as it packs 550w of total system power if you’re interested.

A more affordable option comes as the JBL Bar 2.1, which sells for $300 after seeing a 14 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. And if you want more options to choose from, you can check out the JBL Studio 530 2-Way 5.25-Inch Bookshelf Speakers that go for $305 after a $14.99 discount.