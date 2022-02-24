Samsung’s Class Frame Series, Class Crystal UHD, and other great products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with amazing savings on Samsung smart TVs and other excellent options from LG, Hisense, and more. First up, we have the Samsung Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV that revives a 33 percent discount on its 55-inch model. In other words, those looking to get this great smart TV will get $502 savings, as it is now available for $998. Then, of course, you can also consider the 32-inch (2020 model) starting at $528 after a $72 discount.

If you’re looking for more options from Samsung, you can also consider the Class Crystal UHD TU7000 Series that is now available for $1,146 after scoring a 12 percent discount on its 82-inch model. Likewise, the Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series comes with a $102 discount on its 55-inch variant that sells for $498, or you can get the larger 65-inch model for $648 after a 19 percent discount that will get you $152 savings.

We have also spotted deals on the LG OLED C1 Series that is now receiving a $203 discount on its 55-inch model, leaving it up for grabs at $1,297. Savings are also available on the 65 and 77-inch models that sell for $1,897 and $2,997 after scoring $603 and $803 discounts. And you can also purchase a new Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for just $450 after getting a huge 38 percent discount.

Samsung The Frame Series LG OLED C1 Series KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers

Other deals include KEF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers that are now available for $300 after scoring a massive 50 percent discount if you can live with the white color variant. However, you can also go for the Walnut color option that sells for $500 after a $250 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers that sell for $84 after getting a 24 percent discount.