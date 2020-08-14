Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 5G in the US back in April. It is the most affordable 5G phone from the company. It is finally making its way to Verizon. The new Galaxy A51 5G UW is being made available in just one color, Prism Bricks Blue.

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display.It sports a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth and a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW is now available at Verizon for $549.99. Plus, for a limited time, if you sign up for a new select Unlimited plan on the carrier, you can get the phone for $15 a month for 24 months. It is available now for $22.92 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specifications