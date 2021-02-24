Foldable smartphones are making their own niche in the premium segment. At more than USD 1,000, they aren’t meant for everyone. However, Samsung is aiming to make these phones more accessible to everyone. The company has launched a “Buy and Try” program for select foldable devices. It will let the consumers try and see if a foldable device is right for them.

Samsung has launched a “Buy and Try” program for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Customers can either of the two devices and try it out for 100 days. This is the first time Samsung is offering a program of this kind for its mobile devices, extending the return period from 15 days to 100 days. The new program follows Samsung’s new, lower starting price of $1,199.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Unlocked by the company.

The 100 day “Buy and Try” program for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now available exclusively on Samsung.com until April 1.

Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch its next set of foldable smartphones. Rumors have already started to pile up regarding the two upcoming phones, and they suggest that these devices could be launched as soon as July this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series Other leaks suggest that it might cost the same as its predecessor, while another rumor points to a June debut. The phone is also said to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera. Moreover, Samsung could be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device as well.