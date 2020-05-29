Samsung unveiled a toned-down version of the premium Galaxy Tab S6 tablet last month – the unimaginatively named Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. If you’ve been waiting eagerly to lay your hands on the device, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung’s new budget Android tablet has finally gone on sale in the US.

Starting today, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available to purchase from the official Samsung website, Best Buy, and authorized retail outlets across the country priced at $349.99 or with monthly plans starting at $14.59 for a period of 24 months.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features dual AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound output. It comes bundled with the S Pen, and Samsung is also offering buyers 4 months of YouTube Premium subscription with the device. Listed below are the hardware specs of Samsung’s new tablet: