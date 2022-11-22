Samsung's new Black Friday deals will get you insane savings on some of the best Galaxy devices

Black Friday deals have just gotten better, as Samsung’s official website has joined in on the action. Deals are now available for everyone interested in picking up a new Galaxy device. You will find savings on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, and more.

Samsung’s latest Black Friday sales event will help you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting at $450 after receiving instant $350 savings and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit when you choose to part ways with one of your current devices. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 256GB storage space, one of Qualcomm’s best snapdragon processors, 12GB RAM, a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED folding display with stylus support, a great camera setup, and other great features.

However, you can also opt for the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4, now available for just $310, after receiving $150 instant savings and up to $600 enhanced trade-in savings. This model comes with 256GB storage space, but you can get the 128GB storage model for $250, and you would be getting the same opportunity to save with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor.

Other devices include the Galaxy Z Fold 3, receiving a $600 instant rebate and $200 instant savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. And suppose you’re interested in more conventional devices. In that case, you can also check out the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, where you will find up to $225 instant savings and $600 enhanced trade-in savings on the Ultra variant.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 series comes with $500 instant savings, or get $300 savings with the Galaxy Tab S8 series and up to $500 enhanced trade-in savings. The Galaxy Watch 5 scores up to $70 instant savings, as well as the Galaxy Buds Live. But I’d go for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, as you can get up to $90 on select models. You can also check out our best Black Friday deals selections, where we have listed the best deals available on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, and more, to help you save on some of the best devices around.