Samsung’s Black Friday deals begin November 16

From tomorrow, Samsung and many of its partnering retailers in the United States will be taking prices down on all of its latest phones, tablets and mobile peripherals.

For starters, the recently-launched Galaxy Watch is getting a good chunk taken off it with $70 off. That brings prices down to start at $259.99 starting November 16 until December 1.

For one, Samsung is offering Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 buyers either a straight $200 discount or a $100 cut with an accessories kit valued at $300 — it includes a wireless charger, a DeX cable, phone case and some major AKG headphones. These deals will be available from November 18 to 26.

Also from November 18, the Notebook 9 Pen will go $200 off while the Notebook 7 Spin will move down $300. The Chromebook Pro will be $100 off while the Chromebook Plus V2 will take a $150 slide.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will go on $100 discount from November 22 until November 26, but customers can also redeem a limited time offer for a free pair of AKG On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

Speaking of AKG, select headphones are going 40 percent off as well. Want to try some wireless earbuds? The Gear IconX (2018) will be $50 off from November 18. And if you need a couple of Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pads, get them for $60 off — that’s $40 for a pair.

More deals are available at the source link below this story. Bookmark for safe keeping!

